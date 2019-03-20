At least five people died after an under-construction building collapsed at Kumareshwara Nagar in Karnataka's Dharwad district on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place at around 4.30 pm when the building near the central bus stand caved in on the people and vehicles. So far, 58 people have been rescued from the debris and have been shifted to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences at Hubballi and SDM Hospital at Sattur.

The rescue operations are still underway as more people are feared to be trapped.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Bengaluru is in Dharwad and involved in rescue operations since Tuesday evening. Officials claim that the rescue operations will be complete by Wednesday evening.

The administration has sought more help from the Centre and 76 NDRF team from Ghaziabad will join the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). They are arriving on a special flight to Belagavi, reported Deccan Herald.

Gangadhar Shintre, the owner of the building, and the father-in-law of former Congress minister Vijay Kulkarni has assured that he will pay for the expenses of the injured.