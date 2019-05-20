De De Pyar De starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh ended its first weekend at the box office with satisfactory collection.

The movie kept its momentum on Sunday, takings its box office collection to over Rs 35 crore net at the domestic market by the end of 3 days.

De De Pyar De has had an average earning on its opening day. The film had collected Rs 10.41 crore (including Thursday paid previews) on Friday at the Indian box office.

With strong word of mouth, the romantic comedy had witnessed a rise in its business on second day as it had made a collection of Rs 13.39 crore on Saturday. As expected, the movie enjoyed even better occupancy on Sunday.

With a screen count of 3,100 across India, De De Pyar De collected Rs 15 crore (approximately) at the domestic box office on its day 3, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Although the film could not rake in huge moolah like Ajay's most films make, De De Pyar De managed to end the first weekend with decent numbers, considering its limited budget.

The film received mixed reviews from the critics, but looks like it is being appreciated by majority of the audience. Apart from being a solo release, there are other factors that worked in favour of De De Pyar De.

Student of the Year 2, which had released a week before De De Pyar De, failed to make much impact at the box office, and has almost died at the commercial circuits now. Hence, De De Pyar De being a family entertainer, it has been pulling good number of audience.

However, it is important for Ajay's film to perform well at the box office over the weekdays as well in order to have a good lifetime collection.