Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar (Pyar) De has had a decent start at the box office on its opening day. Now the movie witnessed a good rise in its collection on Saturday.

The romantic comedy has had mixed reviews from the critics. But the movie had still managed to earn decent money on opening day. De De Pyaar De had collected Rs 10.41 crore (including Thursday paid preview) at the Indian box office on first day.

The film is a family entertainer, and looks like it witnessed a big rise in its footfalls as the weekend started. De De Pyaar De enjoyed a good occupancy in the morning shows, and it became even better towards the evening shows on day 2.

With a screen count of 3,100 across India, De De Pyaar De collected Rs 14 crore (approximately) on Saturday at the domestic market, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

De De Pyaar De got a solo release, and as expected, that has helped its business to grow on day 2. Considering the current trend and word of mouth, De De Pyaar De is likely to witness further growth in earning on Sunday.

Apart from Ajay, the film also features Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. While plays the character of Ajay's onscreen ex-wife, Rakul is seen as his girlfriend in the film.