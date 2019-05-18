De De Pyaar (Pyar) De starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu started its box office run on a positive note. The movie made a good collection on its first Friday.

De De Pyaar De has had a considerable hype around it, and that shows in its opening day box office collection. Makers of the rom-com had held paid previews a day before its official release, which reflected their confidence on the film.

With no other major release on this Friday and Student of the Year 2 almost sinking at the box office, De De Pyaar De captured the ticket counters. The movie witnessed an occupancy of around 30 percent on its first day at the theatres.

With a screen count of 3,100 across India, De De Pyaar De collected Rs 11 crore at the domestic market on Friday, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

The romantic comedy has mostly received positive reviews from the critics, which is likely to further increase its business over the weekend. If the word of mouth is strong, De De Pyaar De may inch close to Rs 50 crore mark by the end of its first weekend, if not cross it.

Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De presents Tabu as Ajay's estranged wife and Rakul as his girlfriend. The film also features Alok Nath, Jimmy Shergill, Javed Jaffrey and others in supporting role.