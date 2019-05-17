Director Akiv Ali's Hindi movie De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh has received rave reviews from Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiku Sharda, Nikhil Dwivedi and other Bollywood celebs.

De De Pyaar De is a romantic comedy film, which has been written by Luv Ranjan and marks Akiv Ali's directorial debut. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg have bankrolled the film under their banners T-Series and Luv Films. It is one of the most awaited Bollywood movies of 2019.

De De Pyaar De follows a middle-aged divorcé who decides to marry a woman almost half his age, and the impending chaos that his decision causes. It is all about how a 50-year-old man faces disapproval from his family and his ex-wife when he falls in love with a 26-year-old woman.

The storyline featured in its promos like teaser, trailer and songs has grabbed many eyeballs and made the viewers across the globe wait for its release. Many celebs were also impressed with De De Pyaar De's promos and were curious. Some of them watched the movie in its special screening on late Thursday.

Soon after watching it, they took to Twitter to share their review of De De Pyaar De. They described it as a path-breaking film, which is a sensitive and progressive take on relationships. They added that the movie has been written and directed well and Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh have given brilliant performances. Here are some of their Twitter comments.

Ayushmann Khurrana: #DeDePyaarDe is such a fun watch. Congrats @ajaydevgn sir, Tabu maam @Rakulpreet and the entire team. #LuvRanjan sir @LuvFilms @TSeries

Nikhil Dwivedi: #DeDePyaarDe is pathbreaking. Funny &engaging but treats a very mature premise with such ease &sensitivity tht it needs to be applauded @luv_ranjan u ve started a whole new genre &ur films ve a grammar of their own. It's a huge achievement!! @AkivAli congratulations. @ajaydevgn u r special to ve accepted the part of a 50 year old & played it with so much panache. @Rakulpreet you were amazing. #Tabu brilliant as usual and so is everyone else in their parts. #DeDePyaarDe

Kiku Sharda: #DeDePyaarDe is such a wonderful experience, fabulous writing n directed by dear brother from another mother @AkivAli ,,,, top notch performances @ajaydevgn #Tabu @jimmysheirgill @JavedJaffrey n what a delight @Rakulpreet is. This ones a winner. Congrats.

Milap: #DeDePyaarDe is FABULOUS FUN! Humour, emotions, romance EVERYTHING is SUPERB! @Rakulpreet is MINDBLOWING! She will be the darling of the audience! @ajaydevgn sir is WOW! Tabu is BRILLIANT! Congrats @itsBhushanKumar @luv_ranjan @gargankur @AkivAli @TSeries SUPER HIT!

Kushan Nandy: Dear @luv_ranjan, #DeDePyaarDe is looking cool, entertaining and blockbuster material. Here's wishing @gargankur and you the very best. @ajaydevgn @BhushanIts

Hansal Mehta: #DeDePyaarDe is more than a fun ride. Smart writing, some very mature moments, generous doses of comedy, very good performances by @ajaydevgn and @Rakulpreet and a stand out act by Tabu. This is a mainstream entertainer that ticks all the right boxes and creates a few new boxes. Congratulations in advance to @luv_ranjan, @gargankur, @AkivAli and the entire #DeDePyaarDe team. You guys have worked really hard. It's time to break a leg!

Mukesh Chhabra CSA: #DeDePyaarDe is so good,Funny, smart writing,great performances,full entertainment, @Rakulpreet ji Kya baaat kya baat and @ajaydevgn ,Tabu ji @LuvFilms @itsBhushanKumar congratulations in advance ❤️

Rohit Bhatnagar: What a laughter riot #DeDePyaarDe is!! Left me in splits especially the second half, @luv_ranjan @LuvFilms @gargankur strike a sixer yet again! @ajaydevgn @Rakulpreet #Tabu @AkivAli @itsBhushanKumar @TSeries @mesunnysingh @jimmysheirgill @aloknath BRAVO! Go watch now

Aseem Arora: #DeDePyaarDe is such a solid film. Behind those big laughs is a sensitive and progressive take on relationships. Super stuff. Well written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan.

Sonnalli Seygall: Fabulous entertainer! #DeDePyaarDe !! Go watch it guys ‍♀️ You have a winner once again @luv_ranjan @gargankur @LuvFilms @TSeries and congratulations @AkivAli u have hit a sixer with Ur debut! Super fun, emotional .. with some fab performances @ajaydevgn #Tabu @Rakulpreet