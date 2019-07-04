Young Telugu actor Naga Shaurya is yet to recover from his leg injury, but he is back on the sets to shoot for his upcoming movie a day before the release of his Oh Baby, which is set to hit screens on July 5.

Naga Shaurya will be seen playing Samantha Akkineni's love interest in director Nandini Reddy's Oh Baby. After wrapping it up, the actor has started shooting for his next movie, which was launched on May 11. But his leg got hurt while filming an action scene of the movie and this injury forced him to take a break. However, he has decided to come back on the sets, even before the recovery.

Eluru Seenu, the publicist for the untitled film‏ tweeted, "@IamNagashaurya is back to shoot for Ira Production No 3. He was forced to take a break as his leg got injured during the shoot of an action sequence in Vizag! Clashes with the dates of Co-actors,he started the shoot though he is not completely recovered!"

This yet-to-be-titled movie is directed by debutant Ramana Teja and produced by Usha Mulpuri under the banner Ira Creations. Naga Shaurya will be seen romancing actress Mehreen Pirzada of F2 – Fun and Frustration fame in the movie, which happens to be the third production of the actor's home banner.

After its launch, Naga Shaurya tweeted some photos on May 11 and wrote, "Very happy to announce my next project in my home production @ira_creations. Lead Actress @Mehreenpirzada, Produced by Usha Mulpuri garu, Introducing debutant director #RamanaTeja, Music composed by @SricharanPakala and Editor #Garry #IRA3 #ProdNo3."

Several celebs from the film industry attended its opening ceremony. Later, Naga Shaurya added, "My sincere thanks to Shri. @Ragavendraraoba Garu, @sharrath_marar Garu, #Nandinireddy Garu, @ParasuramPetla Garu & @BvsRavi Garu for gracing the event and extending their warm wishes and blessings. #IRA3 #ProdNo3."