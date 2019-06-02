Naga Shaurya has opened up on the rumours about his wedding with senior actor Nagababu's daughter Niharika Konidela and said that he is not dating or in relationship with the actress.

Naga Shaurya was paired with Niharika Konidela in Oka Manasu, which was released in the cinema halls on June 24, 2016. Ever since there have been rumours about the actor's relationship with the actress. He has tried to clear the air on several times, saying that he is not dating her, but the rumour mongers do seem to have been convinced about his clarification, as they have continued to spread speculations.

Of late, it was rumoured that Naga Shaurya would tie the knot with Niharika Konidela soon. The actor himself was amused to read these reports and he wondered over where and how the gossip started doing rounds. In a statement to a leading tabloid, he has refuted the rumours and reiterated that he is not dating her.

Naga Shaurya said, "The stories about me and Niharika getting married have been doing rounds. But we are not in a relationship. In fact, some of my friends called me last night to tell me about the story. I was shocked. It remains to be seen how far this matter will go and how it will end. Leave Niharika, I am not dating any heroine."

Naga Shaurya made it clear that he is totally focused on his career for now and he will not marry one anyone for the next 3-4 years. Meanwhile, he also revealed that he enter the wedlock with a girl selected by my mother. He is currently working with director Ramana Teja in Ira Creations' next production featuring Mehreen Pirzadaa with him. This film was launched on May 11.

Actor Naga Shaurya had posted on May 11, "Very happy to announce my next project in my home production @iracreationsofficial. My sincere thanks to Shri. Raghavendra Rao Garu, Sharath Marar Garu, @nandureddyy Garu, Parasuram Garu & @BvsRavi Garu for gracing the event and extending their warm wishes and blessings. Produced by Usha Mulpuri garu, Lead Actress @mehreenpirzadaa, Introducing debutant director @ramana_teja, Music composed by Sri @sricharanpakala and Editor Garry. #IRA3 #ProdNo3."