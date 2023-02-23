"Dawat-e-Awadh" brings taste of royalty to B'luru; Shangri-La hosts 10-day feast [details]

India has a rich history of royal culture, which is embedded into the modern era through various aspects such as art, culture, tourism, and beyond. Culinary was an important part of India's royalty, which continues to exist even today and for anyone to relish. In the spirit of keeping India's royal culinary experiences alive, Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, is hosting a royal culinary experience in Bengaluru to give you a taste of what royalty truly is.

Shangri-La Bengaluru is bringing a unique royal treat through a 10-day-long "Dawat-e-Awadh" pop-up, where it will showcase flavourful and authentic delicacies from the princely Awadh region of India at its award-winning restaurant, Ssaffron. This royal treat starts from February 24 and runs through March 5, 2023.

What's on the menu?

Chef Pankaj Kumar and the culinary brigade at Ssaffron have crafted a feast full of authentic recipes from the legendary era. Guests can enjoy sumptuous kebabs such as Subz Galawat, Mewe Mawe Ki Seekh, Nadru Ke Kebab, Kakori & Dohra Kebab, Shajahani Mutton Chaap and more.

To make the meal more delicious, there are appetizers — flavourful curries including Aloo Bukhara Kofta, Kumbh Kaju Curry, Gosht-e-Musafir and Awadhi Khatta Murgh with a variety of Roti, Naan, Sheermal, Warqi Paratha and Bakarkhani.

Heading to the main course awaits delicious and aromatic Awadhi Biryani, Pulav. To top it all off, there are royal desserts such as Gulab Gulkand, Khubani Khajoor Meetha and Shahi Tukda to end the meal on a sweet note.

Synonymous with Lucknow today, the royal Khansamas and the Rakabdars, perfected the art of the dum-phukt style of cooking with subtle flavours, and nuanced use of spices, nuts, flowers and dried fruits.

Dawat-e-Awadh is available until 5 March 2023 at Ssaffron at Shangri-La Bengaluru during lunch and dinner. A meal for two at Ssaffron approximately costs Rs 3,500 plus taxes. Guests can call (91) 80-4512-6100 or email bengaluru@shangri-la.com for more information.