Shangri-La Bengaluru's Rooted in Nature Hi-Chai revives bygone Chai Nashta tradition [see how]

In continued efforts to incorporate sustainable items from unique local markets into the menu, Shangri-La Bengaluru presents a plant-based Indian afternoon tea. The special Hi-Chai will be available for a limited period, giving Bengalureans a unique opportunity to try out a special locally-inspired vegetarian afternoon tea with regional ingredients, plant meat and desi drinks.

Shangri-La's Rooted in Nature Hi-Chai, which commemorates Republic Day, is organized in collaboration with Go Native and Evolved Foods. With this exciting initiative, the super chefs at Shangri-La and Go Native are reviving the bygone tradition of Chai Nashta evenings at home, where families assembled every evening to have tea, coffee and snacks.

Founded in 2017, Go Native is a conscious store and a farm-to-table restaurant chain in Bengaluru. From material-to-method and production-to-packaging, Go Native takes responsibility to ensure every step of the journey is gentle on the planet. Evolved Foods is an award-winning Bangalore-based plant-based protein brand that is on a mission to make everyday meals delicious, nutritious and protein-rich.

For the one-of-its-kind Hi-Chai, the menu includes scrumptious delicacies like Millet Kaju Pakoda with Tomato Thokku, Quinoa Kerai Vada with Chutney, Aloo Patta Sprout Chaatlets, Ghee Roast Plant Meat Samosa and Plant Protein Masala Puffs. To top it off, diners can enjoy Mysore Pak Cheesecake, Thinnai Halwa Tarts, Sugiyan and Coorg Coffee Mousse on Choux. Pair it with limitless cups of Masala Chai, Filter Kaapi & Sulaimani Chai and enjoy a choice of thirst quenchers such as Masala Shikanji, Iced Filter Coffee or Kokum Cooler.

There's prominent identifier for the Rooted in Nature menu items as the pea shoot logo beside the dish description is hard to miss.

Rooted in Nature Hi-Chai is available until 30 April 2023 at the Lobby Lounge at Shangri-La Bengaluru and is priced at INR 1250 plus taxes. Guests can call (91) 80 4512 6100 or email bengaluru@shangri-la.com for further information on Rooted in Nature Hi-Chai.