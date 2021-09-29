Shangri-La Bengaluru is marking Shangri-La Group's 50th anniversary with a decadent and chocolaty afternoon tea this October and November. The expert chefs at Shangri-La Bengaluru have specially curated a celebratory menu inspired by the Chocolate Art Series Wall at Shangri-La Singapore. With over 1000 kgs of chocolate and six months work, the Chocolate Art Series was unveiled in Singapore in April 2021.

Chocolat-Tea will be available at the Lobby Lounge daily between 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., featuring a fine selection of delicious Choquette, Chocolate Lemon Madeline, Grenade Pecan Mille-Feuille, Banana Caramel Bonbon, Chocolate Scones with Clotted Cream, Avocado Sushi, Charcoal Tuna Croissant, Jalapeno Arincini and more.

Indulgence for guests

For an extra special touch, guests can indulge in refreshing drinks including Cranberry Bliss, Kiwi Lime Cooler, Coco Negroni and Cucumber Julep. Guests can also enjoy an array of tea, coffee and hot chocolate.

Chocolat-Tea is priced at INR 899 plus taxes with soft beverages, INR 1699 plus taxes with two cocktails and INR 2499 with champagne cocktails, and is available daily from September 24th until November 30th, 2021.