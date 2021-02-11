Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru takes the month of Love to new heights with immersive experiences that can be enjoyed at the hotel, at home or gifted to a special someone.

Guests can send joy to their loved ones with Shangri-La Gift Cards offering relaxing spa experiences, a culinary master class with Executive Chef Gagandeep Singh Sawhney, an evening at the sky-high lounge, HYPE, or monetary vouchers redeemable at the hotel.

Throughout the month of February, couples can indulge in a romantic staycation in a Premier suite featuring breakfast at Ssaffron with the exclusive One-Metre Dosa experience, either an intimate dinner for two at a signature restaurant or a 60-minute couple-spa treatment, Horizon club benefits like cocktail hours and afternoon tea at Ssaffron, guaranteed late check-out and more. The romantic staycation is available until 28 February 2021 and starts at Rs 14,999 plus taxes.

The perfect staycation

Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru has transformed one of its suites into a whimsical and intimate pop-up. Perfect place to say 'I Do', this suite features a re-imagined setting with a low-seating dining set-up, a bohemian teepee, dream catchers, fairy lights, plush cushions, twinkling candles and endless Shangri-La moments. Guests can feast on a four-course degustation dinner, sparkling sips and enjoy a personal butler. This pop-up is available for dinner until the end of February and priced at Rs 10,000 plus taxes for a couple.

Spa aficionados can enjoy elevated spa offerings at Chi, The Spa with treatments designed to mark this month of love or can indulge in quality me-time at home with an innovative relaxation experience box. Guests can enjoy a 90-minute Chocolate spa experience with a Chocolate and coffee body polish followed by a relaxing massage or can indulge in a warming Mandarin treatment that is inspired by the aromas of an oriental spice market featuring a Himalayan salt body polish followed by a massage with an exotic oil blend of Mandarin, Turmeric, Ginger and Saffron. Guests can also treat themselves with the gift of beauty sleep with a Chi The Spa Beauty Sleep box including bath salts, a homemade body polish, an eye pillow, essential oil and more.

Relish some delicacies

This Valentine's day, Chef Gagandeep Singh Sawhney along with his team of experts have curated special dining experiences with themed menus, a celebratory buffet and sweet treats. Diners can indulge in an immersive buffet at b Café including international cuisine, live grills, interactive appetiser stations and an expansive dessert counter at Rs 4,399 plus taxes for a couple. Masters at Shang Palace have also designed a special meal filled with Asian delicacies like dim sums, barbecue specialties, hot and cold appetisers, stir-fried mains, staples and desserts. This table d'hôte menu can be enjoyed at Shang Palace for Rs 4,999 plus taxes for a couple, or at the poolside for Rs 6,999 plus taxes for two.

Diners can enjoy a sky-high Indian feast with spectacular views of the city, succulent kebabs, mains and desserts at the legendary restaurant Ssaffron at Rs 4,999 plus taxes, for two.

All the information on the deals are available on Shangri-la's official website. Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru says it remains committed to providing a safe environment for all through Shangri-La Cares, the Group's global safety programme. Comprising a range of enhanced protocols and measures designed to ensure colleagues work with peace of mind and guests can confidently enjoy the moments that matter most.