Rekha is an enigma, a mystery to many. The veteran actress is not just Bollywood's most valued treasure but also the most enchanting human being. Her personal life has always made more news than her private life and rightly so! In her journey so far, Rekha has seen the highest of the highs and lowest of the lows. Let's take a look at some of the dark secrets of her life that have made news.

Forcibly kissed: It was during the shoot of Anjana Safar that Rekha was left aghast by a forceful kiss. Rekha was just a 15-year old newbie during the shoot of the film. Her co-star was Biswajeet forced his lips upon hers and kissed for five minutes straight. In the book Rekha: The Untold Story, Yaseer Usman spilled beans on the unfortunate scene.

"The shooting of Anjana Safar was underway in Bombay's Mahboob Studio. Raja Nawathe was the director and cinematographer of the film. In the very first schedule of the film, Kuljeet Pal (the director), Raja and Biswajeet (the lead actor) had hatched a plan, with Rekha as the unsuspecting victim. That day a romantic scene was to be filmed between Rekha and Biswajeet. Every last detail of the strategy had been decided before the shoot," said an excerpt from the book.

It further revealed, "As soon as the director Raj Nawathe said 'action', Biswajeet took Rekha in his arms and pressed his lips on hers. Rekha was stunned. This kiss had never been mentioned to her. The camera kept rolling; neither was the director ordering 'cut' nor was Biswajeet letting go of her. For all of five minutes, Biswajeet kept kissing Rekha. Unit members were whistling and cheering. Her eyes were tightly shut but they were full of tears."

Working in B and C grade films: With a woman of calibre and an actress with such versatility, one would think Rekha would only choose the best of the best films. However, shockingly, Rekha became a part of several B and C grade films too. It was during her struggling days that Rekha became a part of several films from the South, which she should have better let go.

Vinod Mehra's mother tried to beat Rekha: After several failed relationships and being left heartbroken, Rekha found love in the arms of actor Vinod Mehra. While her Ghar co-star welcomed her into his life with open arms, his family was hell-bent against the idea of accepting Rekha as their bahu. Vinod Mehra's mother did not let Rekha enter the house and kept screaming at her and humiliating her. Not just that, she even went to the extent of taking off her sandal to hit Rekha, as per a report in India Today.

Husband's suicide: Rekha met businessman Mukesh Agarwal in the year 1990 and the two decided to tie the knot soon. A completely smitten and fanboy Mukesh Agarwal and Rekha got married in the same year. However, Agarwal committed suicide by hanging, apparently using Rekha's dupatta within seven months of marriage. While Agarwal's sister claimed to stand in solidarity with Rekha. Agarwal's mother reportedly blamed Rekha for his untimely death.

"Woh daayan mere bete ko kha gayi (That witch devoured my son)," said the mother, Yasser Usman who penned down Rekha: The Untold Story has mentioned in his book. The film industry and high societies of Delhi and Mumbai also deserted her. "Rekha has put such a blot on the face of the film industry that it'll be difficult to wash it away easily. I think after this any respectable family will think twice before accepting any actress as their bahu," director Subhash Ghai had reportedly said.

Equation with secretary: Rekha's equation with her secretary cum manager Farzana has always grabbed news. According to writer Yasser Usman who penned down Rekha's biography revealed that only Rekha's trusted secretary Farzana — who some have claimed is her lover — is permitted inside her bedroom; not even domestic help is allowed entry.

Affair rumours with younger actors: Rekha was even rumoured to be falling for actors quite younger than her. There were reports of Raveena Tandon being uncomfortable with Rekha and Akshay Kumar's closeness. "I don't think Akshay ever had anything to do with Rekha. As a matter of fact, he would run away from her. Akshay tolerated Rekha because of the film. At one point she wanted to get lunch dabbas for him from home. That's when I put my foot down. I felt it was taking things a bit too far," Raveena had told Rediff in an old interview.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya: While many celebs have blown the lid of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's passionate affair, Rekha herself had opened up about the same on Simi Garewal's show. Rekha had even said that she loves Amitabh Bachchan by further adding that who doesn't love him. In a Filmfare interview in 1984 Rekha indirectly took a dig at Jaya and even insulted her decision to be with Amitabh.

She had said, "No one cares what I have to say. I am the other woman na? Parents are also embarrassed. Which parents will not be when their son has an affair? And image ki baat hai na. No one looks inside. The other party has this cute bechari image which fits beautifully."

She had also stated that she won't compromise. "No relationship is real relationship if you compromise," she further said.