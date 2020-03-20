The evergreen beauty Rekha has been one of the popular actresses of her time. An actress who never shied away from speaking her mind. Today's generation probably just knows Rekha by only reading about the goddess of beauty be it through magazines or via newspapers but what is the secret that Rekha has buried deep.

Despite being married to Delhi based businessman Mukesh Agarwal, Rekha had to suffer loneliness in her life after her husband committed suicide. Rekha was linked with many B-town stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, and Vinod Khanna but her relationship with her secretary cum manager Farzana has always been mysterious for many.

According to writer Yasser Usman who penned down Rekha's biography revealed some facts from the actresses' life where he clearly has mentioned that only Rekha's trusted secretary Farzana — who some have claimed is her lover — is permitted inside her bedroom; not even domestic help are allowed entry.

Farzana is Rekha's formidable gatekeeper?

Farzana controls and tightly monitors the comings and goings in Rekha's life and household. She is a formidable gatekeeper and is said to vet each phone call and choreograph practically every minute of Rekha's life. Rekha has clothed herself in mystique and secrecy — and it is Farzana who makes it possible for her to have such a hermetic existence.

Farzana has been with Rekha for over 3 decades now, she is spotted wearing a white and black coloured men's wear. Be it an award function, a vacation or just about anywhere, Farzana has been with Rekha in her thick and thin. Rekha calls Farzana as her soul sister but on the contrary, Mohandeep has claimed in his book about the sexual relationship between these two.

This may sound extremely shocking but he even claimed that Farzana is the reason behind the suicide of Rekha's husband Mukesh Agrawal. They are live-in lesbian partners as claimed by the book.

Malavika Sanghvi a famous journalist said that "Farzana is perfect for Rekha. She is her consultant, her friend, and supporter and Rekha simply can't live without her." Some even say that Farzana plays the role of a man in Rekha's life.