The Telugu version of AR Murugadoss' Darbar has received brilliant opening at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS). But it has failed to beat the first day collection records of Rajinikanth's previous big opening films like 2.0 and Kabali.

Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss have amassed the huge number of fans across the Telugu states with their commercial entertainers. The makers dubbed Darbar and released in Telugu cash in on their popularity in the Telugu states. NV Prasad acquired its theatrical rights a whopping price and also spent heavily on its promotion in these states. It promos garnered good attention, which got it good advance booking.

The experts predicted that Darbar would start a bang at the box office this Sankranti, as it would not have a competitor on its opening day. Andhra Box Office tweeted, "Darbar takes advantage of being the 1st Release of the Season. Opened this morning with Strong Numbers. Show Counts in the Telugu States are Big as well!."

As predicted, the AR Murugadoss-directed film opened to decent occupancy in the morning shows of Thursday and the word of mouth boosted its collection in the evening shows. Darbar has collected Rs 7.50 crore gross at the AP/TS box office on the first day. It has shattered the records of Rajinikanth's Linga, Kaala and Petta. But it failed to surpass the benchmark set by 2.0 and Kabali.

NV Prasad has reportedly spent over Rs 15 crore on the theatrical rights and the promotion of Darbar in the Telugu states. It has earned him Rs 4.50 crore on its opening day and recovered over 25 percent of his investments. It clashes with Tanhaji, Chhapaak, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo over the weekend. It should be seen how it will perform at the tickets in the coming days.