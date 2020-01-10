Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar has got a flying start at the Tamil Nadu box office. The AR Murugadoss-directorial, which was released on Thursday, 9 January, has found a place in the list of top five openers at the Kollywood box office, but it has failed to set any new record.

PR Handout

How Darbar Performed at Chennai box office?

The movie was released in over 25 theatres, 75+ screens and had close to 350 shows in the capital city of Tamil Nadu on the first day. The state government's permission to have special shows for the next seven days came as a boon as the single screens had special early morning shows.

Cashing in on the craze, multiplexes dedicated almost all its screens for Darbar. So, a place like Mayajaal had over 100 shows on the first day. Likewise, SPI Cineams, Inox, Devi, PVR and AGS Cinemas had record number of shows. As per the estimation, the movie has grossed over Rs 2 crore on the first day.

Darbar Collection in Tamil Nadu:

Although the response for the advance booking was not like Vijay's Bigil or Rajinikanth's earlier movies, the Lyca Productions-funded movie has got a good opening. The early estimation coming from the trade indicate that the film has grossed around Rs 18 crore. Please note that it is a estimated number and the final figure might change.

The film has done well in Coimbatore, but the shows were cancelled in over 10 theatres in Dindugal region due to some issues between the distributors and the theatre owners.

Darbar 1st Day Collection:

The film has failed to beat the opening-day record of Vijay's Sarkar, which had minted Rs 31.5 crore and Bigil, which collected Rs 25.6 crore.Check out the top five openers in Kollywood before Darbar:

Sarkar: Rs 31.5 crore

Bigil: Rs 25.6 crore

Mersal: Rs 24.8 crore

Kabali: Rs 21.5 crore

2.0: Rs 18 crore