Director AR Murugadoss' movie Darbar, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Sunil Shetty, has impressed Telugu and Hindi moviegoers and received positive review and rating from them.

Darbar is an action thriller film and AR Murugadoss has penned the script and dialogues for it. The film has been produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions and has received a U/A certificate from the censor board. Its runtime is 2.39 hours.

Analysis: Police stories have been told dime a dozen in Indian Cinema and Darbar is a new addition to the list. Like previous cop movies, this one offers nothing new with a dated plot that is formulaic and flippant with its dealing of serious issues. But with Rajinikanth playing the cop, Murgadoss has the liberty of bamboozling the viewer with an indulgent screenplay helped by his definitive mass appeal. The first half is a typical masala with routine stuff. It's in the second half that the movie gets going with some intensity and drama, say the audience.

Performances: Rajinikanth has given one of his best over the top performance and proved again that he is an uncomparable star that India has been gifted with. Nayantara knows her pace and place very well and works to a T. Suneil Shetty, Prateek Babbar and Nivetha Thomas have done justice to their roles and are assets of the film. Yogi Babu provides comic relief, said the audiences.

Technical: Darbar has brilliant production values. Santosh Sivan's cinematography, Anirudh's scorching background score, dialogues and action scenes are the attractions in the technical front. But Sreekar Prasad's editing could have been tighter in terms of duration of the film, added the viewers.

Darbar movie review live updates: We bring you some Telugu and Hindi viewers' reactions to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see audiences' response:

Rahul reddy N @itsmerahulreddy

Entertaining First Half #Anirudh Bgm Very good First HaLf #Darbar #Rajinikanth #DarbarTelugu Blockbuster First Half. Bad cop vs Most Wanted criminal game begins on second half. Yogi babu comedy scenes worked so well. Love scenes between #Rajinikanth and #Nayanatara were so good. Blockbuster #Darbar #Anirudh bgm major plus#YogiBabu comedy Railway station fight Finally a Solid Hit for #Rajinikanth after #robot #Rajni Screen presence & Elivation scenes at another level. 2020 First Superhit in Tamil & Telugu.#DarbarReview #ARMurugadoss

Shankar @southindian__

#DarbarReview Entertainment style mass emotions Everything worked very well. Pakka commercial entertainer from #SuperstarRajinikanth Screenplay is racy and no dull moments. #Darbar will be festive treat for audience. #DarbarFDFS #DarbarTelugu

Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva

#Darbaar is Complete Masala Package Entertainer. At the box office it will prove out to be Super Successful. @ARMurugadoss direction is terrific, & @rajinikanth sir performance is outstanding. #Nayanatara looks beautiful. Action, Screenplay & Editing is Fine.⭐ ⭐ ⭐ /5.

Rajasekar @prsekar05

#Darbar First half om*****la tharumaruuuu. ARM screenplay #Thalaivaaaa.

Aakashavaani @TheAakashavaani

#Darbar: Commercial entertainer with great first half, decent second half and a routine climax Positives: Rajnikanth nailed it with his swag as always, train station fight, Father and daughter emotions, comedy, screenplay and so many crowd pleasing moment through out the film

Telugu360 @Telugu360

Telugu360 #Darbar Final report A typical Rajini film. If you are a fan at any point of his illustrious career , then this is for you. AR Murugadoss's script banks more on Rajini than the director's known abilities

TeluguBulletin @TeluguBulletin

#Rajinikanth's #Darbar First half is Superbbb so far with some high moments with @anirudhofficial BGM. Movie graph picks up towards interval with some intelligent plot scenes and elevation scenes. #Rajinified all the way.