AR Murugadoss, known for his action thrillers, has teamed up with Rajinikanth for the first time. After narrating many stories to the actor since his debut in 2002 with Dheena, the director managed to convince the Tamil superstar to act in Darbar.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is the female lead in Darbar and plays Rajini's wife in the film. Nivetha Thomas plays the role of the superstar's daughter, while Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar, who are making their debuts in Kollywood, will be seen in the negative roles. Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah and others are part of the cast.

After Petta, Anirudh Ravichander has scored music for a Rajinikanth's film again. In Darbar, the young musician's Chumma Kizhi and Thani Vazhi songs have stuck the chord with the viewers. The film has Santosh Sivan's cinematography and he is working with the Tamil superstar after a gap of 28 years. A Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the flick:

Story:

Darbar is an out-and-out mass film with Rajinikanth's trademark elements. He will be seen in the role of a no-nonsense police officer and ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) in Mumbai. He is an unconventional cop named Aditya Arunachalam, who does things in his way.

The challenge for him is to solve murder case. It talks about issues pertaining to women's safety and the need for the instant justice like the way rapists in Disha's case were killed in Hyderabad, recently.

Reviews:

The film is hitting the screens on Thursday, 8 January. The premiere shows are yet to commence. We will bring you the updates as and when it is out.

Check out the live audience review of the Tamil film: