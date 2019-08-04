In a move to make foreign education more accessible, the Delhi government is planning on developing a scheme to fund the education of 100 Dalit students

The government will fund students who are interested in higher studies in M Phil and Ph.D. in various subjects including engineering, law, medicine, and art. They will be given financial help of Rs 10 lakh for a two-year course and Rs 20 lakh for a four-year course.

SC & ST Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said that the proposal will be submitted to the cabinet soon. Students with a family income of maximum Rs 6 Lakh will be eligible for this scheme.

Pal told PTI, "The government will provide financial assistance up to Rs. 10 lakh for a two-year course and up to Rs. 20 lakh for a four-year course to around 100 candidates. It's happening for the first time in Delhi."

He added, "Pursuing higher studies abroad costs a great deal of money. We have no dearth of talented people who can accomplish anything given equal opportunities. The AAP government has decided to hold their hand."

He cited the example of BR Ambedkar and how the ruler of Baroda Saiyyaji Rao Gaekwad, funded his education abroad. Pal said that this gave him a chance to hone his talent and showcase it.

This is not the first scheme to facilitate the higher studies of SC & ST students in the country while it will be the first time in Delhi. The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment already has a scheme in place which allows 100 students to pursue foreign education under the National Overseas Scholarship for Scheduled Caste Students Candidates.

With this scheme, they could avail financial assistance upto Rs 10 lakh to pursue their Master's degree abroad.