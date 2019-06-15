Hardik Pandya had to go through difficult times earlier this year after his lack of discretion while speaking on TV show 'Koffee with Karan.' However, not only has the all-rounder regained his form but also seems to be back to his fun-loving best. While he represents India at the ongoing ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup, the Mumbai Indians star took time out to pull the leg of rising Indian batsman Shubman Gill, in a way that also involved the daughter of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Sara.

Gill, the star of Indian team's victory at the 2018 under-19 World Cup and who represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the last season of IPL, recently purchased a Range Rover car and uploaded a picture of himself with his new acquisition. Amongst the large number of people who commented and congratulated the young batsman for the purchase was a very special name – Sara Tendulkar.

Her message was simple 'Congratulations' followed by a heart emoji. The right-hander responded with an equally simple message of 'thanks a lot' and he too, had a heart emoji next to the text. This was enough for many users to start teasing the young man. But they were soon joined by the Baroda all-rounder Pandya who sent Gill this message: "most welcome from her" with a playfully winking emoji. Most people can understand what Pandya is suggesting.

In normal circumstances, such a comment would be innocuous but considering the stature of Tendulkar, it would be interesting to know whether Pandya's teammates approve of it. The flamboyant cricketer plays for Mumbai Indians, Sachin's former IPL team and one he is still associated with as a mentor.

Hardik enjoyed considerable success in the IPL and played a key role in shaping Mumbai Indians' triumph. He hasn't been able to make a big mark so far in the World Cup but helps his team immensely by providing a fifth bowling option as well as a floating batsman who can raise the scoring rate at crucial times for his side.