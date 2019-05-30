Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cruised to victory in the Lok Sabha elections and the swearing-in ceremony will take place at 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to reports, 8,000 guests will be in attendance. Modi's oath-taking ceremony, along with that of the cabinet ministers, will take place at the forecourt instead of the Durbar Hall, which can house only 500 guests.

The dinner will be hosted after the ceremony and will serve both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Reports suggest that the high-tea will include samosas, lemon tarts, a variety of sandwiches and sweets such as rajbhog. The guests will reportedly begin their meal with lemon coriander soup.

One of the main attractions of the dinner is the famous dal raisina created by Chef Machindra Kasture, a member of the Le Club des Chefs des Chefs. The preparation of the dal began on Tuesday evening since it takes a good 48 hours to cook. Chef Kasture is also known for creating Raan-Ali Shaan, which was served to Former US president Barack Obama during his visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The guest list of the highly ceremonial event includes heads of 14 nations. Keeping the 'neighbours first' policy in mind, Modi invited the leader of the BIMSTEC countries - Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan. Heads of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as Mauritius, have been invited.

While PM Modi invited all of India's neighbours, it has been noticed that he left out Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Along with the elite guests, dignitaries across all fields in India have been invited from Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi of Congress to superstars in the movie industry – Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are likely to be in attendance. Jaganmohan Reddy had taken the oath as the CM earlier on Thursday.

Mukesh Ambani along with his wife Nita Ambani have been given invites as well.