Not many people knew about Radhika Merchant until the news of her engagement to Anant Ambani, youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, had surfaced on the internet last year. The Ambani's had denied the report but the media's obsession over the damsel grew even bigger. She is now on the wishlist of the shutterbugs considering her growing popularity and rising demand for her pictures in the market.

Many social media accounts have been made which are named after her that keep treating her fans with her rare and unseen pictures. And yet again, we stumbled across a couple of pictures of Radhika wherein she was seen enjoying a party night with her friends.

In one of the pictures, Radhika was seen wearing a short black coloured pencil dress leaving her hair untied. She posed for an intimate picture with her friends with a smile on her face. In another picture, Radhika was seen sharing a goofy moment with her friends. She wore a white top and painted her lips in red.

Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare and his wife Shaila Merchant and has worked as a Sales Executive for a real estate firm that designs luxury homes after completing her graduation from the New York University in 2017.

She had accompanied the Ambani family at this year's IPL final where she was seen cheering for Mumbai Indians, the IPL team owned by Nita Ambani, from the stadium and her priceless reaction was also caught on camera.

Radhika's photos often catch the internet's eye and take no time to spread like wildfire on social media. Take a look.