Fifty Shades of Grey movie star Dakota Johnson's private life is again in the news. In the past, her name was allegedly linked with her co-star Jamie Dornan and now, there are reports that the Susperia movie star is engaged with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

According to a report by Life & Style, both Dakota and Chris got the infinity symbols tattooed on their arms and the actress "wasn't worried" to get them because she reportedly has no doubts about their love for one another. The tabloid further asserted that Dakota and Chris' engagement is reportedly a secret.

An alleged source told the magazine that Martin is worried that Gwyneth Paltrow, his ex-wife, is going to "freak to when she finds out." [sic] The so-called source added that the couple has been "looking at a variety of venues... and love the idea of a barefoot beach wedding in Malibu."

Gossip Cop debunked the reports about Dakota and Chris getting secretly engaged on the grounds that there was mention of how, when or where Chris Martin proposed to Dakota Johnson. The outlet even reached out to a representative of Dakota Johnson who "didn't believe there was any truth to the tabloid's story."

After a lot of speculations about their dating lives, it was confirmed back in December 2017 that Dakota and Chris are officially dating. During that time, they both were spotted flying out of Charles de Gaulle Airport after spending some quality time together in Paris. Ever since then, they both have maintained a low-profile about their personal lives. However, things between them accelerated in June 2018, when it was reported that they both are spending a lot of time together.

"Chris lives in Malibu and Dakota seems to love hanging out there. They occasionally go for dinner with friends, but mostly have friends over at home. They go to the beach together and walks around the neighborhood. They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious," a source told People.

In addition to this, Johnson's mother, Melanie Griffith, also talked about her daughter's relationship and stated that "she is very private about her life and I respect that."

As of now, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are in their respective projects.