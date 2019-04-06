Ever since the announcement of India's most entertaining franchise – Dabangg 3 – was made, fans have been waiting with bated breath for each look, first look and still from the film. Produced by Arbaaz Khan, the film will have Salman Khan in his most loved avatar of Chulbul Pandey and Sonakshi Sinha will reprise the role of Pandey's wife – Rajjo.

While the first instalment of the film had a sensuous dance number by Malaika Arora – Munni Badnaam Hui – which made the whole nation shake their legs to the tune, the second instalment had a ravishing item number by Kareena Kapoor – Fevicol se – which was at par in terms of entertainment and glamour quotient. For the item number in the third instalment too, a number of names have been floating around for a while. While earlier there were reports of Kareena Kapoor doing an item number in Dabangg 3 too, the latest report seems to suggest otherwise.

As per a report in DNA, Arbaaz Khan and Prabhudheva wanted to star Sunny Leone for the special dance number in the film, but, Salman thought otherwise. The report states that Salman Khan wants to bring Mouni Roy onboard for this special dance number which requires someone who has nimble feet and can pull the audience for the racy track.

Salman Khan and Mouni Roy share quite an amicable and respectful relationship. On Salman's Bigg Boss too, Mouni has made her entry with dance performances many a time. There were rumours of Mouni Roy being the part of the last season of Bigg Boss too, but it didn't happen. Seeing Mouni and Salman's friendship and considering the fact that she is a brilliant dancer, it would not be surprising to see her shake a leg with our Salman Khan.