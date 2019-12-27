Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Sudeep has concluded the first week with a decent collection at the Indian box office and crossed Rs 125 crore net mark in seven days in the domestic market.

Having started on a good note, Dabangg 3 collected Rs 81.15 crore net at the domestic box office in the first weekend. Considering its brand value and hype, the third instalment in the Dabangg hit film series was expected to surpass Rs 100 crore net mark effortlessly in three days. But the movie suffered a huge setback from the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protest in the first two days of its release.

As is the usual trend, the Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer witnessed around 50 percent drop in its collections on Monday. But the Christmas holiday boosted its collection on Tuesday and Wednesday. In these three-days, Dabangg 3 collected 38.40 crore net at the Indian box office, taking its six-day domestic total to Rs 119.55 crore net.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Dabangg3 gets a boost due to #Christmas holiday on Day 6... However, the overall growth on a *big holiday* should've been more than what it is... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr, Tue 12 cr, Wed 15.70 cr. Total: ₹ 119.55 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions."

Dabangg 3 witnessed a steep decline in its business on Thursday and is estimated to have collected Rs 7.25 crore net at the Indian box office on its seventh day. Its first-week total stands at Rs 126.80 crore net in the domestic market. It has beaten the lifetime record of Bala and De De Pyaar De and become the 14th highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2019.

In its second week, Dabangg 3 is clashing with Good Newwz, which has forced it out of many multiplexes across the country that it was holding in its opening week. The Akshay Kumar starrer is likely to take a toll on its business, by becoming the first choice for many filmgoers. It should be seen how the Salman Khan starrer would perform at the Indian box office in its second week.