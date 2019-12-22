Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 opened to good responses and made a decent collection at the Indian box office in two days. But its distributors feel that the film has suffered a loss of Rs 8 crore due to anti-CAA protest.

The Prabhu Deva-directed movie had a good pre-release hype. But its collection was affected by anti-CAA protest across the country. Dabangg 3 collected Rs 24.5 crore net at the Indian box office on the first day. However, the movie failed to beat the record of Salman Khan's 2019 release Bharat, which minted Rs 42.30 crore net on its opening day. It also failed to land in Sallu's top five biggest openers.

Despite receiving mixed reactions, Dabangg 3 remained rock-steady and collected around Rs 23 crore net at the Indian box office on Saturday. Its two-day total stands at Rs 47.50 crore net in the domestic market. Sumit Kadel, a Bollywood film trade observer tweeted, "#Dabangg3 Holds well today despite shut down at many centers. Film mints ₹ 22-23 cr nett on Saturday. All eyes on Sunday collection."

Dabangg 3 is the third instalment in the Dabangg film franchise and considering its brand value, the movie was expected to make a better collection. But anti-CAA protest has taken a toll on its business. Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan following from the Muslim community. However many of them were busy with protest, which ended up in an average collection for Sallu Miyan's movie.

As per the estimates, the anti-CAA protest has incurred a huge loss of Rs 7 to 8 crore for Dabangg 3 in two days. Sumit Kadel tweeted, "Took an estimate from many distributors about the approx loss #Dabangg3 has incurred due to violence in India. Everyone unanimously gave an approx figure of ₹ 7-8 cr for 2 days. Ideally film should have collected in the range of 26-27 cr on each day. Sun coll would be better."

Its Salman Khan's popularity that helped Dabangg 3 make a decent collection at the domestic box office in two days. Sumit Kadel added, "There is no doubt that if it had been any other actor other than salman #Dabangg3 would have collected maximum 30-35 cr on its first 2 days. Audience response bhi mixed hai aur protest violence bhi. Hats off to @BeingSalmanKhan stardom."