Curfew continued in Jammu for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday following violent anti-Pakistan protests. On Monday, authorities had temporarily relaxed the curfew from 2 pm to 5 pm in parts of Jammu's south city areas.

"The curfew that was imposed on February 15 will continue in Jammu today. A decision on its relaxation will be taken later in the day," police said.

The police said that no untoward incident occurred anywhere in the city on Sunday.

Meanwhile, authorities have taken strict action against people who are uploading fake, inflammatory posts and pictures on social media.

Rakesh Gupta, the president of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told the media on Tuesday that all Kashmiris living in Jammu were safe, adding that it was the duty of all sections of the society to stand alongside their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He also warned those raising anti-national slogans in Jammu.

"Jammu will not tolerate anything that goes against the interests of the country. Communal harmony, brotherhood between Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians is the bedrock of India and anybody trying to erode it would be playing directly into the hands of India's enemies," Gupta said.

IN A NUTSHELL

The curfew was imposed after miscreants torched vehicles and damaged several others carrying number plates of the Kashmir Valley in protest against the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama that killed 49 CRPF troopers.

Mobile interned services continued to remain suspended in Jammu as a precautionary measure to check the spread of rumours.