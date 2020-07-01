CS Amudhan, director of Tamizh Padam series, has mocked Rajinikanth in his own style over the superstar's reaction to the custodial deaths of two traders in Tuticorin. Without taking his name, the filmmaker has come out with a sarcastic response for his late reaction to the horrific incident.

Amudhan's Tweet

"I am truly distressed & shocked that a serial killer called Auto Shankar has been killing many people in the city. [sic]" CM Amudhan tweeted. Auto Shankar was a notorious criminal from Tamil Nadu in the mid 80s.

The followers of CS Amudhan's Twitter account felt he was indicating that Rajini's message has lost relevance since the actor is late to comment on the issue.

What Rajini Said?

The actor, on Wednesday, 1 July, demanded punishment for the cops responsible for the custodial death. "I am shocked to know the behaviour of few police officials in front of the magistrate investigating the case inspite of being aware of the protests and outcry of citizens against brutal act of the police. All the police involved in the case should be punished and not be spared. They shouldn't be spared at any cost. (sic)" he wrote.

P Jeyaraj and J Bennix were booked for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules on June 19 by the Sathankulam police in Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu. They were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Kovilpatti jail on June 21.

This incident has garnered widespread criticism. Not just public and politicians, celebrities, cutting across language barriers, have slammed the alleged police brutality.

Jayam Ravi, Karthik Subbaraj, D Imman, and Samyuktha Hegde are some of the celebs who demanded justice and urged the people behind the deaths should be punished.