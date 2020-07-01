Rajinikanth has broken his silence over the custodial deaths of Jayaraj and his son Bennix in Sathankulam in Tuticorin district, Tamil Nadu. The Kollywood superstar has expressed his shock over alleged police brutality which has garnered widespread criticism.

Rajini Slams Cops on Twitter

The 69-year old took Twitter to register his anguish and posted, "I am shocked to know the behaviour of few police officials in front of the magistrate investigating the case inspite of being aware of the protests and outcry of citizens against brutal act of the police. All the police involved in the case should be punished and not be spared. They shouldn't be spared at any cost. (sic)"

A few days ago, Rajinikanth had spoken to the victims' family to express his condolence.

Before he spoke to their family members, a section of people had questioned his silence over the horrific incident. Celebrities across the country had expressed their anguish and compared the incident to the death of George Floyd in the United States.

P Jeyaraj and J Bennix were booked for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules on June 19 by the Sathankulam police in Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu. They were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Kovilpatti jail on June 21.

While Jayaraj died on June 22 night, his son Bennicks on June 23 morning in judicial custody.

Their family alleged that the police brutality led to their deaths. Thousands of people, celebrities, and politicians condemned the incident using the hashtag - #JusticeforJayarajandBennix.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami has said that the case will be transferred to the CBI after getting permission from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.