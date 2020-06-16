Jayam Ravi, who is working on a couple of interesting movies, seems to have bagged a biggie. The Tamil actor has now been approached by none other than Atlee Kumar, who is basking in the success of hatrick blockbusters in the form of Theri, Mersal and Bigil.

Well, Atlee Kumar is not directing the movie, but has come forward to produce the flick. His associate has narrated a story and Kumar is impressed with it. The aspiring director wants to cast Ravi in the lead.

As a result, Atlee Kumar has approached Jayam Ravi. The talks between Kumar and Ravi have reached the final stages. The movie might be formally announced soon, say reports.

Atlee Gearing up for Bollywood Debut

On the other hand, Atlee Kumar has been preparing for his Bollywood debut film. He will be directing Shah Rukh Khan in a Hindi movie. The shooting of the forthcoming movie was supposed to be commenced by now, but the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has delayed the film.

Atlee Kumar has already produced two films in the form of Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae and Andhaghaaram.

Jayam Ravi's Upcoming Projects

On the other hand, Jayam Ravi has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming flick Bhoomi in which he has paired up with Niddhi Agerwal. He has collaborated with Ahmed for Jana Gana Mana. His biggest project among them all is Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

Ponniyin Selvan has Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and many other big names in the cast. This movie is expected to be delayed as Mani Ratnam is reportedly moving on to a new project before commencing the shoot again.