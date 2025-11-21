CRPF pledges to make Chhattisgarh Maoist-free by March 2026

In a powerful display of leadership and solidarity, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General (DG) Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited the newly established Tadapala Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the dense forests of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Friday, reaffirming the security force's determination to eradicate Maoist influence.

The Tadapala FOB, set up in the aftermath of the landmark 'Operation Black Forest' earlier this year, stands as a symbol of security forces' dominance in the once-impenetrable Karregutta hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

The 21-day operation, conducted from April to May 2025, neutralised 31 Maoists, dismantled more than 200 hideouts and caves, and forced a mass exodus, surrenders, and eliminations from the core Maoist stronghold -- marking a decisive blow to left-wing extremism.

During his visit, DG Singh held detailed strategic reviews with field commanders, praising the coordinated efforts of CRPF's elite 205 CoBRA commando unit and 196 Battalion that turned the tide in the Karregutalu area.

"The success of 'Operation Black Forest' has cleared the core zones; now, with permanent FOBs like Tadapala, we dominate the terrain year-round," sources quoted him as saying.

In an interactive 'Samvad' session, the DG directly engaged with jawans on the ground, listening to their experiences and challenges.

He reiterated CRPF's firm commitment, aligned with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive, to completely free Chhattisgarh—and India—from Maoist menace well before the March 31, 2026 deadline.

Boosting spirits further, DG Singh shared a traditional 'badkhana' feast with the troopers, savouring meals prepared in the field kitchen.

In a rare gesture of camaraderie, he chose to spend the night at the remote FOB amid harsh jungle conditions, sleeping alongside his men—a move that deeply motivated the forces operating in one of India's most challenging anti-insurgency theatres.

"This visit underscores top leadership's hands-on approach," a senior CRPF officer said.

With more than 250 Maoists neutralised nationwide this year and surrenders surging, the end of Maoism appears closer than ever.

(With inputs from IANS)