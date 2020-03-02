Critics'Choice Film Awards will be held again in 2020 with even more intriguing nominations spread across eight Indian languages. The first edition of Critics' Choice Film Awards witnessed Best Film category for varied languages, for the second season the makers have upped the ante by introducing Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Film as well as Best Writing across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati and Kannada.
In 2020, there are surprises with Best Actor nominations including names like Manoj Bajpayee for SonChiriya and Gulshan Devaiah for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan for Soni, and Hamid bagging a nomination for Best Writing. Critics' Choice Film Awards holds its ground to honour cinematic brilliance irrespective of the mass appeal of the films.
Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group in collaboration with Vistas Media Capital are gearing up for the second edition of the Critics' Choice Film Awards that will be held in Mumbai on the 14th of March, 2020.
Hindi:
Best Actor (Male)
Ranveer Singh- Gully Boy
Manoj Bajpayee- SonChiriya
Gulshan Devaiah- Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Ayushmann Khurrana- Article 15
Nawazuddin Siddiqui- Photograph
Best Actor (Female):
Kangana Ranaut- Judgemental Hai Kya
Geetika Vidya Ohlyan- Soni
Sanya Malhotra- Photograph
Bhumi Pednekar- Saand Ki Aankh
Yami Gautam- Bala
Best Director:
Vasan Bala- Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Zoya Akhtar- Gully Boy
Abhishek Chaubey- SonChiriya
Anubhav Sinha- Article 15
Ivan Ayr- Soni
Best Film:
Gully Boy
SonChiriya
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Soni
Article 15
Best Writing:
Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti- Gully Boy
Vasan Bala- Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Ivan Ayr, Kislay- Soni
Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki- Article 15
Ravinder Randhawa, Aijaz Khan, Sumit Saxena- Hamid
Gujarati:
Best Actor (Male):
Jimit Trivedi- Cheel Zadap
Maulik Nayak- Montu Ni Bittu
Malhar Thakar- Saheb
Siddharth Randeria- Chaal Jeevi Laiye
Jayesh More- Hellaro
Best Actor (Female):
Aarohi Patel- Chaal Jeevi Laiye
Diksha Joshi- Dhunki
Shraddha Dangar- Hellaro
Best Director:
Abhinn-Manthan- Chasani: Mithash Zindagi Ni
Abhishek Shah- Hellaro
Vijaygiri Bava- Montu Ni Bittu
Vipul Mehta- Chaal Jeevi Laiye
Best Film:
Chasani: Mithash Zindagi Ni
Hellaro
Chaal Jeevi Laiye
Best Writing:
Vipul Mehta, Jainish Ejardar- Chaal Jeevi Laiye
Veer Vashisht, Abhinn - Manthan, Manthan Joshi- Chasani: Mithash Zindagi Ni
Abhishek Shah, Prateek Gupta, Saumya Joshi- Hellaro
Bengali:
Best Actor (Male):
Kaushik Ganguly- Kedara
Riddhi Sen- Nagarkirtan
Prosenjit Chatterjee- Robibaar
Ritwick Chakraborty- Jyesthoputro
Best Actor (Female):
Swastika Mukherjee- Kia and Cosmos
Jaya Ahsan- Robibaar
Koneenica Banerjee- Mukherjee Dar Bou
Jaya Ahsan- Bijaya
Best Director:
Atanu Ghosh- Robibaar
Indraadip Dasgupta- Kedara
Buddhadep Dasgupta- Urojahaj
Best Film:
Kedara
Robibaar
Urojahaj
Best Writing:
Churni Ganguly- Tarikh
Indraadip Dasgupta- Kedara
Atanu Ghosh- Robibaar
Malayalam:
Best Actor (Male):
Suraj Venjaramoodu- Vikrithi
Nivin Pauly- Moothon
Mammootty- Unda
Soubin Shahir- Kumbalangi Nights
Asif Ali- Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha
Best Actor (Female):
Parvathy- Uyare
Anna Ben- Helen
Rajisha Vijayan- June
Nimisha Sajayan- Chola
Manju Warrier- Prathi Poovankozhi
Best Director:
Madhu C Narayan- Kumbalangi Nights
Aashiq Abu- Virus
Lijo Jose Pellissery- Jallikattu
Khalid Rahman- Unda
Mathukutty Xavier- Helen
Best Film:
Virus
Unda
Helen
Jallikattu
Kumbalangi Nights