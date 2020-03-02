Critics'Choice Film Awards will be held again in 2020 with even more intriguing nominations spread across eight Indian languages. The first edition of Critics' Choice Film Awards witnessed Best Film category for varied languages, for the second season the makers have upped the ante by introducing Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Film as well as Best Writing across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati and Kannada.

In 2020, there are surprises with Best Actor nominations including names like Manoj Bajpayee for SonChiriya and Gulshan Devaiah for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan for Soni, and Hamid bagging a nomination for Best Writing. Critics' Choice Film Awards holds its ground to honour cinematic brilliance irrespective of the mass appeal of the films.

Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group in collaboration with Vistas Media Capital are gearing up for the second edition of the Critics' Choice Film Awards that will be held in Mumbai on the 14th of March, 2020.

Hindi:

Best Actor (Male)

Ranveer Singh- Gully Boy

Manoj Bajpayee- SonChiriya

Gulshan Devaiah- Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Ayushmann Khurrana- Article 15

Nawazuddin Siddiqui- Photograph

Best Actor (Female):

Kangana Ranaut- Judgemental Hai Kya

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan- Soni

Sanya Malhotra- Photograph

Bhumi Pednekar- Saand Ki Aankh

Yami Gautam- Bala

Best Director:

Vasan Bala- Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Zoya Akhtar- Gully Boy

Abhishek Chaubey- SonChiriya

Anubhav Sinha- Article 15

Ivan Ayr- Soni

Best Film:

Gully Boy

SonChiriya

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Soni

Article 15

Best Writing:

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti- Gully Boy

Vasan Bala- Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Ivan Ayr, Kislay- Soni

Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki- Article 15

Ravinder Randhawa, Aijaz Khan, Sumit Saxena- Hamid

Gujarati:

Best Actor (Male):

Jimit Trivedi- Cheel Zadap

Maulik Nayak- Montu Ni Bittu

Malhar Thakar- Saheb

Siddharth Randeria- Chaal Jeevi Laiye

Jayesh More- Hellaro

Best Actor (Female):

Aarohi Patel- Chaal Jeevi Laiye

Diksha Joshi- Dhunki

Shraddha Dangar- Hellaro

Best Director:

Abhinn-Manthan- Chasani: Mithash Zindagi Ni

Abhishek Shah- Hellaro

Vijaygiri Bava- Montu Ni Bittu

Vipul Mehta- Chaal Jeevi Laiye

Best Film:

Chasani: Mithash Zindagi Ni

Hellaro

Chaal Jeevi Laiye

Best Writing:

Vipul Mehta, Jainish Ejardar- Chaal Jeevi Laiye

Veer Vashisht, Abhinn - Manthan, Manthan Joshi- Chasani: Mithash Zindagi Ni

Abhishek Shah, Prateek Gupta, Saumya Joshi- Hellaro

Bengali:

Best Actor (Male):

Kaushik Ganguly- Kedara

Riddhi Sen- Nagarkirtan

Prosenjit Chatterjee- Robibaar

Ritwick Chakraborty- Jyesthoputro

Best Actor (Female):

Swastika Mukherjee- Kia and Cosmos

Jaya Ahsan- Robibaar

Koneenica Banerjee- Mukherjee Dar Bou

Jaya Ahsan- Bijaya

Best Director:

Atanu Ghosh- Robibaar

Indraadip Dasgupta- Kedara

Buddhadep Dasgupta- Urojahaj

Best Film:

Kedara

Robibaar

Urojahaj

Best Writing:

Churni Ganguly- Tarikh

Indraadip Dasgupta- Kedara

Atanu Ghosh- Robibaar

Malayalam:

Best Actor (Male):

Suraj Venjaramoodu- Vikrithi

Nivin Pauly- Moothon

Mammootty- Unda

Soubin Shahir- Kumbalangi Nights

Asif Ali- Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha

Best Actor (Female):

Parvathy- Uyare

Anna Ben- Helen

Rajisha Vijayan- June

Nimisha Sajayan- Chola

Manju Warrier- Prathi Poovankozhi

Best Director:

Madhu C Narayan- Kumbalangi Nights

Aashiq Abu- Virus

Lijo Jose Pellissery- Jallikattu

Khalid Rahman- Unda

Mathukutty Xavier- Helen

Best Film:

Virus

Unda

Helen

Jallikattu

Kumbalangi Nights