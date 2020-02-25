Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra has been entertaining audiences ever since her successful debut with 2016 film Dangal. The actress accomplished widespread acclaim after a strong debut, and she even went on to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Badhai Ho. Currently, she has a lot of projects in her kitty.

Sanya turned 28 on February 25 and her birthday became all the more special as she got a magical birthday wish from Harry Potter fame Daniel Radcliffe himself.

Yes, Hollywood actor Daniel Radcliffe wished Sanya a very happy birthday and her fans couldn't be any happier for her. Being a celebrity, she got wishes from her fans all around the world, and surprisingly, one of Sanya's friend stumbled across Daniel and got him to wish Sanya, who we know is a big Harry Potter fan.

Her friend Junaid Hussain Nahvi recorded a video with the Harry Potter lead actor and posted the same on his Instagram story. Seeing such a cute gesture from Sanya's friend, how we wish we had a friend like Junaid in our lives!

@sanyamalhotra07 Got A Birthday Wishes From Daniel Radcliffe aka #HarryPotter ?!!!!



How Lucky ????(i m not jealous ??)



BTW Wish You The Very Happy Birthday To the Very Talented actress from new generation ??❤️#HappyBirthdaySanyaMalhotra pic.twitter.com/l05m2uLyIv — N!3 ? (@SilverShades24) February 25, 2020

In the video message, we can see Junaid holding the phone, while Daniel wishes the Bollywood actress. He said, "Hi there, I am here with Junaid. Hello, Sanya, happy birthday! Wherever you are, I hope you're having a great day!"

Along with this, Junaid tagged Sanya Malhotra and wrote a caption that read, "Happy Birthday Hollywood to Bollywood."

The Dangal actress later reposted the story, along with a GIF of the gentle giant, Rubeus Hagrid clapping. We're pretty sure that Sanya herself was not expecting such a big surprise, but for us fans, we're just in awe of the sweet gesture from both Harry Potter aka Daniel Radcliffe and Junaid.

For the unversed, Daniel played the role of a young wizard named Harry Potter in the fantasy drama based franchise of the same name, that is an adaptation of author JK Rowling's novels.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanya is currently occupied in two of her upcoming projects, namely, Shakuntala Devi and Ludo, both of which are expected to release later this year.