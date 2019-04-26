Gautam Gambhir, former cricketer and one of Bharatiya Janata Party's latest members, found himself in hot water after his AAP rival Atishi accused him of possessing two voter ID cards.

Atishi brought the matter to light when she tweeted on April 26 that Gambhir possessed a voter ID for Karol Bagh as well as Rajinder Nagar. She has even filed a criminal complaint.

In another tweet, she wrote, "Under Section 17, read with Section 31, false declaration in the matter of electoral rolls is punishable with jail time of up to one year."

If Gambhir is found guilty, he could face a jail sentence of one year. The complaint was filed at the Tis Hazari court in Delhi.

Atishi had tweeted, "I have filed a criminal complaint against the BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir over his possession of two voter IDs in two separate constituencies of Delhi, Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar. #GambhirApradh."

In her complaint, she also demanded the immediate disqualification of the cricketer-turned-politician. In addition to this, AAP president and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted to the Delhi voters saying that there is no point in voting for a leader who is soon to be disqualified.

According to News18, Gambhir rubbished the claims stating "First they make allegations, then go to court and then they apologise." Gambhir has been in the eye of the fire ever since he joined the BJP in March and was fielded from the East Delhi constituency.

Earlier this week, both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party had called for the disqualification of Gambhir over an alleged problem in his nomination papers. However, their claims were rubbished by the polling officer who said that there is "substantial compliance" in his papers and his nomination will be accepted, reports NDTV.

Gambhir's nomination exposed the fact that he is the richest candidate to be fielded in Delhi with Rs 147 crore worth of movable and immovable assets.