In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a pub owner was shot dead in the central city by two gangsters on Thursday evening. The owner of ladies bar identified as Manish Shetty was shot around 9 p.m.on Rest House Park road near Cubbon Park police station.

Two unidentified assailants on a bike opened fire on Shetty with a double barrel gun and even stabbed the 45-year-old businessman, leaving him seriously injured. Even though the victim was rushed to Mallya Hospital, he couldn't make it.

Victim's underworld links

It is unclear what led to the shootout, but local media reported that Shetty, a native of Koppa in Chikmagalur, had underworld connections. The deceased was reportedly a close aide of Ravi Pujari and even had links to underworld don Bannanje Raja.

Shetty's name had cropped up earlier in robbery of Chemmanoor Jewellery Shop in Banaswadi. He was the main accused in the case.

Following the shootout, CCB chief Sandeep Patil, DCP Anuchet and Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, visited the site for inspection.