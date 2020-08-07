The Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch team led by PI Mahanand has nabbed an absconding weapons' dealer. Ikhlaq Qureshi who was out on bail 13 years ago was involved in the Shabnam Developers' shootout case.

On Friday, the CCB-led team caught the man and are now in the process of investigating his crimes. Qureshi helped in sourcing arms for the Ravi Poojari gang in the shootout case in 2007.

Ikhlaq Qureshi arrested

On February 15th, 2007, a shootout had occurred in Bengaluru. The case was linked to the underworld's Ravi Poojari, and it took the life of 2 victims. The incident had occurred at the office of Shabnam Developers in Bengaluru within the limits of the Tilak Nagara police station limits.

In February 2020, Ravi Poojari was extradited from Africa and arrived in India. The police have been investigating all the links and associates since then. A special team was formed by the CCB to deal with the investigation.

In its press release, the city police revealed that the team investigating the Shabnam Developers' case arrested 45-year-old Ikhlaq Qureshi, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Muzzafarnagar. The man used to supply pistols to Ravi Poojari's team.

From UP, he has been living in Nalamangala and was arrested in 2007 in connection to the shootout case, however, the court had accepted his bail plea. Out on bail, Qureshi had been absconding for 13 years and didn't appear at trials.

Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil tweeted about the case, "CCB team led by PI Mahanand arrest accused involved in 2007 Shabnam developers shoot out, in which 2 victims were shot dead..was absconding since 2007..is an associate of Ravi Poojary, who was extradited to Ind in Feb 2020.."

The investigation is on into other cases that Qureshi might be associated with.