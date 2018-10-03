Liverpool had a great run in the Champions League last season, reaching the final of the tournament, only to be outclassed by Real Madrid.

One of the key talking points of the final was Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius' gaffes, which allowed Madrid to win the match. Following the game, pundits and fans had said that Liverpool need a world-class goalkeeper to win anything, and manager Jurgen Klopp heeded to their advice by signing Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson for £66.8 million from Roma.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has lived up to expectations and is part of a formidable defence that has let in just 3 goals in 7 Premier League games. The 26-year-old has now spoken about how he and his wife cried when the move was finalised.

"I cried a lot, together with my wife. It's only right that I'm honest about it: I made a professional decision; a step forward in my career and for Roma, who earned a huge sum," said the Brazilian keeper.

He spoke of the connection that he had with the Italian club, "I decided with my head to move to Liverpool, but my heart was full of tears. I spent two special years in Rome. My daughter was born there and I have a lot of friends there outside of football."

The Brazilian also said that he has big ambitions, just like his current club, Liverpool.

Liverpool are flying in the league, with 6 wins and 1 draw, and are separated by goal difference with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The Merseyside club play Italian side Napoli on Wednesday in the Champions League, followed by a huge top-of-the-table match against Manchester City on Sunday.