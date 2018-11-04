A crazy fan of Shah Rukh Khan slit his body outside Mannat after he failed to get a glimpse of the superstar last night.

In a video posted by Bollywood and fashion photographer Viral Bhayani, Mumbai Police can be seen escorting a wounded man who wanted to take his life if he was not allowed to meet Shah Rukh Khan. Blood stains were seen on the man's stomach where he seems to have stabbed himself with a sharp object amid a sea of fans waiting outside Mannat.

According to the Instagram post, the man in question was then taken to a nearby hospital. He had come to Mumbai from Kolkata just to catch a glimpse of the superstar. After the incident, the police cleared the area and made sure no fan was seen in the radius of Mannat.

Last night, Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat was all decked up in lights for the Diwali bash which was attended by Salman Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and others.

Yesterday night #ShahRukhKhan hosted a diwali party at mannat. This fan came to mumbai from calcutta, just to see a glimpse of SRK. When he couldn't see him, he tried to cut his hand by blade. Mumbai police immediately took him to the hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/APAzS81FDQ — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) November 4, 2018

On the other hand, SRK's 53rd birthday bash at Arth restaurant in Bandra was interrupted and stopped by the police because of the loud music. The Mid-Day report stated that the venue was closed for the general public at 1 am, but Shah Rukh Khan's party was still on till 3 am.

SRK, time and again, has requested his fans not to attempt anything stupid and hurt themselves to prove that they are his true fans.