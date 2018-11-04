Shah Rukh Khan threw a grand birthday party for his friends and family at a posh restaurant in Mumbai, but the celebration was ultimately stopped by police.

SRK hosted a birthday bash at a restaurant called Arth in Bandra. It was attended by several celebrities from the tinsel town including Swara Bhasker, Zero director Aanand L Rai, Nikhil Advani and many others.

Things apparently got little awkward when the police had to intervene and stop the bash because of the loud music, according to Mid-Day. The report stated that the venue was closed for the general public at 1 am, but Shah Rukh's party was still on till 3 am.

It was brought to a halt only after police interrupted the celebration, following which the shutters were down, the report stated. The birthday boy along with his guests were seen leaving the place with happy faces though.

Before the lavish party, the superstar had greeted hundreds of his fans who had gathered in front of his house to wish Shah Rukh on his big day. He thanked his fans on social media as well.

Another big event held to mark the celebration of Shah Rukh's 53rd birthday was the trailer launch of Zero. The event was held at IMAX in Mumbai, where the makers had recreated Meerut as the film is set on the backdrop of the city. It was attended by Shah Rukh, his co-actresses Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and also the director.