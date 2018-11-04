Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan slammed for acting
Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan slammed for acting "inappropriately" with Katrina KaifVideo screenshot

Shah Rukh Khan has been criticised by some on social media for his act of removing Katrina Kaif's jacket and wearing it himself during the trailer launch event of Zero. Aamir Khan too faced heat for one of his acts involving the same actress during a different event.

Katrina appeared at the trailer launch of Zero wearing a denim jacket with a silver dress inside. During the event, Shah Rukh suddenly went to her and asked her to give her jacket to him. He almost removed Katrina's jacket himself, while the actress was apparently reluctant to get it off.

Shah Rukh then wore it and justified his "funny" act saying, "khoobsurti chupi acha thodi na lagta hai yaar (beauty should not be kept hidden – rough translation)". This act of SRK did not go down well with many.

A lot of people slammed the actor for this deed, saying that it was inappropriate and disrespectful on his part to publicly remove Katrina's jacket when she herself was not willing to.

On the other side, Aamir Khan during the trailer launch of Thugs of Hindostan some days ago was seen making a gesture and comment involving Katrina that also raised eyebrows.

Aamir was seen saying that he gets extra pleasure in working with Katrina, and pressed her arm while saying so. Many found his action highly inappropriate, and some even called him a pervert. However, in both the cases, Katrina did not react much, but just laughed those off.

You can watch the two videos below, and the criticizing comments made on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Katrina is all set to be seen on the big screen with two massive films. First, she will feature in Aamir's Thugs of Hindostan that is slated to be released on November 8, and then she will share screen space with Shah Rukh in Zero on December 21.