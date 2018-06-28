Modi-led BJP government has caused damage to the national unity, CPI-M said in an editorial in its journal 'People's Democracy'.

The party accused the Centre of bringing down the government in Jammu and Kashmir and failing to initiate dialogue with separatists in the state.

"The BJP decision to bring down the government is a conscious political move keeping in mind the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019," the editorial read.

The government would target Kashmiris by labelling them as anti-national and harbourers of terrorists, as the party had already accused the PDP of failing to do enough to tackle terrorism, it added. The editorial felt that the issue of Kashmir was necessary for the Bharatiya Janata Party for its political platform for the Lok Sabha elections.

"It wants to project a communal campaign that while it has relentlessly sought to suppress 'terrorism' and protect national security, it was thwarted in this effort by the PDP and the Kashmiri Muslims who are soft on terrorism and Pakistan."

The reality, the editorial noted, was the reverse. "The BJP has done the most damage to national unity and national security by alienating the Kashmiri people as a whole and driving hundreds of youth to militancy and taking up the gun... All told, the Modi government's Kashmir policy has been a disastrous failure.

"For the BJP, Kashmir is expendable, for the larger design of mobilizing Hindu sentiments around the country," it said.

The CPI-M said that now that Governor's rule had been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, the situation in the Valley had never been as bad as it was now. "The bulk of the people, especially the youth, are not only alienated but do not want to have any truck with India.

"The reason for this lies squarely with the brutal repressive policy pursued by the central government and by its dictates to the state government."

It accused the Modi government of consistently refusing to initiate a political dialogue with all the political forces, including the separatist leadership of the Hurriyat.

[With inputs from IANS]