Two men were thrashed by cow vigilantes over suspicion that they were smuggling beef in Haryana's Gurugram district. The incident took place early on Tuesday near Gurugram's Bhawani Enclave.

The cow vigilantes had received a tip-off from their network of 150 people in the region, including Mewat Palwal, Faridabad and Rewari. The gau-rakshaks drove up to the truck and stopped it, reports The Times of India.

When the truck stopped, four men jumped off the truck and began to flee. The gau-rakshaks managed to catch two of them and beat them up. They were identified as Sayal Ahmad and Taied.

The information that the accused were carrying beef first came to Savita Kataria, who owns a cow shelter in Gurugram's Bhawani Enclave. She had received information that two vehciles carrying cow meat were on their way to Delhi from Mewat.

"We immediately reached Islampur village and waited for the trucks. Around 6 am, we spotted two vehicles coming from the Mewat side. When we stopped them, four people stepped out and tried to flee," Savita told TOI.

She added, "The mob started beating them. A police team arrived at the spot after I called up the control room. With the help of police, we dispersed the crowd and handed over the duo to police."

The two were admitted to the Civil Hospital for medical attention and the meat which was claimed to be beef was seized. The Sadar police registered a case against Sayal and Taied after a complaint was filed by the cow vigilantes.

"On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015," Subhash Boken, the police spokesperson, said.