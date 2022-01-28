India on Friday reported a marginal decline with 2,51,209 new Covid cases registered in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

In the same time span, 627 additional fatalities were also reported which increased the nationwide death toll to 4,92,327.

Meanwhile, the active caseload stood at 21,05,611, accounting for 5.18 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,47,443 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,80,24,771. Consequently, the country's recovery rate stands at 93.60 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 15,82,307 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total to 72.37 crore.

The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 17.47 per cent, while the daily positivity rate has come down to 15.88 per cent.

With the administration of over 57 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 164.44 crore as of Friday morning.

More than 13 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.