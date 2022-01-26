The World Health Organization (WHO) has several times asserted that the best possible way to combat the complications associated with coronavirus infection is by receiving vaccines and by maintaining strict social distancing measures, along with masking. And now, a new study has shed light on the effect of Covid vaccines on people undergoing in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

Will Covid vaccines affect fertility?

According to the new study report, Covid vaccines will not negatively impact the fertilization capacity of people undergoing IVF treatment.

During the study, researchers compared rates of fertilization, pregnancy, and early miscarriage in IVF patients who had received two doses of vaccines developed by Pfizer. Later, they compared this data with people who have not received vaccination and found that jabs have no effects on the fertility rates of people.

The study report is now published in the Green Journal: Obstetrics & Gynecology.

The largest study that reviewed vaccine's effect on people undergoing IVF

Researchers who took part in the study claimed that it is the largest of its kind that reviewed the effects of Covid vaccines on people who are undergoing IVF.

"The study found no significant differences in response to ovarian stimulation, egg quality, embryo development, or pregnancy outcomes between the vaccinated compared to unvaccinated patients. Our findings that vaccination had no impact on these outcomes should be reassuring to those who are trying to conceive or are in early pregnancy," said Devora A. Aharon, MD, first author of the study.

During the study researchers also found that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people had similar rates of pregnancy and early pregnancy loss. They also found that both these groups of people had similar rates of eggs retrieved, fertilization, and embryos with normal numbers of chromosomes. Researchers believe that this new finding will give confidence to people to receive Covid vaccines during IVF.