Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 365.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.63 million and vaccinations to over 9.89 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 365,609,893 and 5,635,890, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,892,070,039.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 73,401,269 and 878,335, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (40,371,500 infections and 491,700 deaths), followed by Brazil (24,789,795 infections and 625,390 deaths).

Turkey reports 82K new cases

Turkey's Health Ministry confirmed 82,180 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily figure on record, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 11,250,107.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 174 to 86,661, while 83,225 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

Other countries

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (18,241,439), the UK (16,357,684), Turkey (11,250,107), Russia (11,217,423), Italy (10,539,601), Spain (9,660,208), Germany (9,335,854), Argentina (8,207,752), Iran (6,293,695) and Colombia (5,816,462), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a Covid death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (322,135), Mexico (303,776), Peru (204,769), the UK (155,559), Italy (145,159), Indonesia (144,261), Colombia (133,292), Iran (132,333), France (131,007), Argentina (120,352), Germany (117,377), Ukraine (106,373) and Poland (104,636).

