India reported 18,313 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a rise from the previous day's count of 14,830, while the country's deaths reached 5,26,167 after 57 more Covid deaths added on Wednesday.

The active caseload of the country has marginally dropped to 1,45,026 cases, accounting for 0.33 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 20,742 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,32,67,561. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has risen to 4.31 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently also stands at 4.57 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,25,337 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.36 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 202.79 crore, achieved via 2,68,10,586 sessions

Over 3.86 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

Among other countries, South Korea reported 100,285 new Covid cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 19,446,946, the health authorities said on Wednesday.

Another country that is witnessing a rising graph is New Zealand that recorded 8,730 new community cases of Covid on Wednesday.

(With inputs from IANS)