India reported marginal decline in new Covid-19 infections today at 14,830, against 16,866 cases reported yesterday, said Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country has reported 36 more Covid-19 deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,26,110.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has marginally dropped to 1,47,512 cases, accounting for 0.34 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 18,159 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,32,46,829. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has sharply declined to 3.48 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 4.53 per cent.

In the same period, a total of 4,26,102 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.31 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 202.50 crore, achieved via 2,67,49,821 sessions.

Over 3.85 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.