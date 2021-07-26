The second wave of the Covid pandemic in India has already waned, and the number of fresh coronavirus cases in India is looming within the 30,000 to 40,000 range for the past few weeks. However, the rise in coronavirus cases in Kerala suggests that the third wave of the pandemic in the country could be imminent. Previously, several top medical experts in the country had also predicted that the third wave of coronavirus in India is inevitable. Moreover, the third wave in the country could result in further mutation of the virus, and it is still unclear whether the current vaccines will give protection against new strains.

Third wave could see a drastic rise in Covid cases

And now, a group of officials empowered with formulating the nation's pandemic emergency strategy has informed the government that the third wave of the Covid pandemic will see a drastic rise in daily cases. According to these experts, 4 to 5 lakh daily cases could be reported during the third wave peak, and it could crunch the healthcare infrastructure in the country.

The group hence has set a warning level of 50,000 new Covid-19 cases a day with the recommendation that the count does not go any further. The group also urged the government to scale up the vaccination drive, so that people who get infected with Covid will not develop any infection-related complications.

When ICMR predicted timeline of Covid third wave

A few days back, Dr. Samiran Panda, the head of epidemiology and infectious diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had revealed that the third wave of the Covid pandemic will hit the country by the end of August.

However, Panda assured that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic will not be as deadly as the second wave, as several people in the country had already developed antibodies in the body due to previous infection and vaccination.