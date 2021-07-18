It was in late 2019 that the first case of Covid was detected in Wuhan, China. The virus soon spread like a wildfire and wreaked havoc in all nooks of the world. As the entire planet is now trying to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, fresh reports suggest that China has reported the first human infection case of Monkey B Virus (BV), and shockingly, the victim has succumbed to the virus.

Vet died from Monkey B Virus infection

The person who died was a vet from Beijing. The 53-year-old man was working for an institution that researches non-human primates. After contracting the virus, the vet developed symptoms like nausea and vomiting. It should be noted that the veterinary surgeon had dissected two dead monkeys in early March.

The veterinary surgeon sought treatment in various hospitals, and finally died on May 27. China CDC Weekly English Platform of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that the vet's case marks the first human infection case with BV identified in China.

Even though the vet was tested positive for Monkey B Virus, none of his close contacts have contracted the virus. The journal also noted that BV in monkeys could pose a potential threat to occupational workers. The virus was initially isolated in 1932, and it is an alphaherpesvirus enzootic in macaques of the genus Macaca. The virus could be transmitted via direct contact and exchange of bodily secretions, and it shockingly has a fatality rate of 80 percent.

Covid battle continues

In the meantime, the Covid pandemic is wreaking havoc in all nooks of the planet. Amid vaccination rollout, countries like India are battling the second wave of coronavirus, and medical experts have also predicted the possibility of a deadly third wave of the pandemic.

Even in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, the number of coronavirus cases has started increasing steadily, which clearly indicates the fact that the pandemic is going to stay with humans in the coming months as well.