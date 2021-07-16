As the second wave of coronavirus in India has waned, medical experts have started talking about a potential third wave of the pandemic that could hit the country soon. AIIMS director Randeep Guleria had recently revealed that the third wave of the pandemic is inevitable, and he suggested that the hesitancy of people to follow Covid safety protocols could be the triggering factor behind the next wave. And now, Dr Samiran Panda, the head of epidemiology and infectious diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research has predicted that the third wave of the Covid could hit the country by the end of August.

The inevitable third wave in India

Panda revealed that a third wave of the pandemic will happen in the nation for sure, but he made it clear that this potential wave of the pandemic may not be as deadly as the second wave.

"There would be a nationwide third wave but that does not mean that it would be as high or as intense as the second wave," Panda told NDTV.

Panda also revealed four factors that could trigger the third wave of the pandemic in the nation. According to the ICMR expert, a drop in immunity among the people acquired during the first and second waves could result at the beginning of the third wave.

The medical expert also suggested that a variant of coronavirus that could bypass the acquired immunity will also trigger the third wave of the pandemic in the country. Premature easing of Covid restrictions by states may be another reason that could make the country vulnerable to a third wave.

Covid third wave is imminent

Recently, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had also warned that the third wave of the Covid pandemic in the country is inevitable and imminent. The medical body also urged state authorities to disallow large gatherings, as they could become superspreaders of the pandemic.

"However, it is painful to note that in this crucial time, when everyone needs to work for the mitigation of the third wave, in many parts of the country, both governments and the public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following Covid protocols," said IMA.