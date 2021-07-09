As the second wave of the coronavirus has waned in India, alarming figures of new Covid cases coming out from Kerala strongly indicate that the third wave in the nation has already begun. The active caseload in the southern state increased by 12,000 in the last 10 days, and according to the latest updates, Kerala has over 1.08 lakh active cases of coronavirus infection. It should be noted that the active caseload in Kerala was 96,000 on June 28, and it surged to 1.08 lakhs by July 08.

Vaccination progressing steadily, TPR still above 10

Unlike the nationwide trend, Kerala has been reporting somewhere between 11,000 to 13,000 daily positive cases over the past month. In the last two days, the state witnessed a significant rise in infections, which ultimately led to the increase in active cases at the national level for the first time in two months. Shockingly, Kerala contributed to more than a third of all cases reported in the country, and it has alarmed medical experts as the state has a population of just over 3.5 crores.

Moreover, Kerala has recorded more than 90,000 cases per million population, while the nation has an infection rate of 24,000 cases per million. The death toll in Kerala is also increasing over the past few months, and the state is steadily witnessing more than 100 Covid deaths every day. In the meantime, opposition parties in Kerala have started blaming the Pinarayi Vijayan administration for covering up the actual number of coronavirus-related deaths.

Even though the vaccination rollout in the state is progressing steadily when compared to other Indian states, the number of fresh infections is not showing any signs of slowing down.

Failing Kerala model and possibilities of a third wave

The recent statistics indicate that the much-celebrated Kerala model has failed in its fight against the Covid pandemic. When the entire nation has successfully combated the second wave of the pandemic, Kerala, known for its advanced healthcare facilities and responsible citizens still faces the heat of coronavirus with an average daily test positivity rate above 10 percent.

Several medical experts now believe that the third wave of the pandemic has begun in Kerala, and it could soon reach other states as well. However, statistically speaking, the second wave of the pandemic in Kerala has not waned, and the infections are still surging. Amid strict coronavirus lockdown measures, it still remains unclear why Kerala is losing its battle against the deadly pandemic that has already claimed the lives of more than 3.9 million people worldwide.